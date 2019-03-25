Deputy Governorship Candidate Of Amaechi's Backed AAC Candidate In Rivers Decamps To PDP

Published:

Akpo Yeeh, deputy governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers state, has resigned his membership of the party, and announced defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



This was contained in a letter addressed to Biokpomabo Awara, the AAC governorship candidate in the state.



“I write to most respectfully notify of my resignation from the membership of the African Action Allaince (AAC) with effect from today 25th March 2019, and subsequent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Yeeh wrote.



In the letter, Yeeh alleged that Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, forced him to sign an undated letter that he would step down after inauguration.



He said the minister confirmed to him and Awara that he had assembled a team of security personnel who would facilitate rigging of the election.

