Defection:My Deputy Betrayed Me..Rivers AAC Guber Candidate

Published:

Share This

The governorship candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in Rivers State, Mr Biokpomabo Awara, has described his running mate who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after resignation on Monday as a betrayer.Awara, who spoke to journalists after submitting a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja, claimed that his former running mate was financially induced by the Rivers State government before taking the decision.The candidate, who cautioned Governor Nyesom Wike to be wary of him, urged INEC to stop the collation of governorship election results.Awara, who requested the results already announced in seven local government areas (LGAs) to be upheld, also demanded fresh election in 16 LGAs.He sought the removal of Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for being allegedly compromised during the exercise.He said, “In view of the careless crisis arising from all elections conducted by the REC in Rivers State since 2015, we appeal that the activities of the officials of INEC should thoroughly be investigated.“We also demand the removal of the REC and the heads of department at Rivers State INEC as it is clear that they and indeed most of the Rivers State INEC ad hoc staff have been compromised and cannot be trusted to regulate and superintend the conduct of credible election in Rivers State,” her said.The running mate to AAC governorship candidate, Mr. Akpo Bomba Yeeh, who announced his resignation from the party, said he took the decision over alleged complete hijack of the party structure by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi.He also claimed that Amaechi planned to rig the governorship election using officials of the Nigerian Army, police, Department of State Service (DSS) and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS).