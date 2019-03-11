Declare Me Winner Of Sokoto Gubernatorial Election..Tambuwal Tells INEC

Published:

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state and PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto state on Monday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to as a matter of fairness and justice do the needful by declaring the Peoples Democratic party winner of Saturday’s governorship polls in the state.



According to him the decision by the Returning Officer of INEC, Professor Fatima Mukhtar to declare the exercise inconclusive was unconstitutional.



Accordingly, the governor who cited Section 179(2) of the constitution of the Federal Republic stated that the provision clearly explained how to conduct governorship polls.



” Our party, the PDP has returned the highest number of votes and have won 2/3 of the local governments in the state and therefore, the decision of INEC is not founded in law. We wonder why INEC is coming with this technical reason to declare the exercise inconclusive”, he exclaimed.



Tambuwal while addressing a press conference in Government House Sokoto said the decision would be put to test in the court” we have not been given substantial reasons for such decision.



” INEC should note that it has an image and integrity to protect as an agency and for its officials. It should not put its integrity to public questioning.



” Up till now, we have not been told why the cancellations of the exercise in 136 polling units across 22LGs. We know there are adverse factors that should be considered to warrant such decisions and not in all cases rerun should be conducted”, he stressed.



Tambuwal who further expressed concern at the rampant rate of decisions on elections inconclusiveness by the electoral umpire citing cases of Osun among others which he said was not same with Sokoto, added” there is the need for INEC to revisit its decision. Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and his staff should know that they have the duty of holding to public trust given them by Nigerians.



” I believe we have won the elections in Sokoto state. We got the majority votes which confirms Sokoto peoples readiness and support for the party and its candidate.



In the same vein, the governor while responding to questions from reporters if he would participate at the rerun if date was fixed while in court said” Our court action will not stop us from participating. We want to make sure the right thing is done based on constitutional provisions”, he explained.



Tambuwal while thanking security agencies for their support to the elections process and INEC for its ability to do and to seen doing the right thing in defence of the country’s democratic process, insisted that” INEC and security agencies should do their best during the rerun.”



” I wish to also thank people of Sokoto state for the overwhelming majority votes to our party while we continue to have faith in God for placing His kindness on us as human beings.

