Dayo Adeneye Wins Ward For APM

The candidate of the APM into the House of Ogun State House Of Assembly in Odogbolu State Constituency Otunba Dayo Adeneye has won his ward for his Party.



Dayo Adeneye won in Ward 9 Ibefun; in the House of Assembly APM : 1223,APC: 279,PDP: 89



While for the gubernatorial election it was APM: 11O2,APC: 407,PDP: 92

