Davido Hails Tribunal's Verdict On Adeleke

Published:

David Adeleke, who is popularly called Davido, on Friday, hailed the judgement of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, which declared his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the 2018 governorship election in the state.



Adeleke was the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the election, in which the current governor, Gboyega Isiaka was returned the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission.



On his verified Instagram page, Davido shared the news and wrote, “God no dey sleep!!! Mandate returned!!! Imole ti de!! Osun I’m on my way!!”



And on his Twitter handle, he shared a photo from the 2018 campaign trail, and tweeted, “Imole ti de!!!!!! Congratulations to the great people of Osun State!”

Share This