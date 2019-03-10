Cult Clash Leaves Two Dead In Anambra State

Published:

Two persons were confirmed dead in Obosi in Idemili North Local government area of Anambra following a clash of two rival cult groups Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity.The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohommed, who confirmed the incident during the elections in a statement said that a security guard shot his colleague in the leg at Nwanebo Primary School 1 and 2 inside Immaculate Heart Catholic Church premises, Ula in Ekwulobia.He said the pallets of the expanded cartridges also brushed five other persons who came to vote at the polling booth; they sustained minor injuries and were treated. He said that the suspect was arrested and two pump action rifles, seven live cartridges and one expanded cartridge were recovered from him.He said that the police rescued a Presiding Officer, Meniri Njideka, at Nawfia who was allegedly abducted at Afor market square unit Mbaukwu in Awka South LGA, adding that she was treated at the Police Clinic, Awka and discharged.Mohammed said: “There are isolated cases recorded such as shooting incidents and disruption of voting at Agulu township polling unit; three suspects were arrested and a locally-made pistol with four live ammunition recovered from them.“There was also an isolated incident of clash of two rival cults Black Axe and Vickings Confraternity leading to the death of two, yet to be identified persons in Obosi. The case is under investigation and efforts are being intensified to apprehend fleeing suspects.”The PPRO also said there were incidents of thuggery at Nri in Anaocha LGA, Umouji ward in Ogidi and Ntege where the command responded promptly and effected the arrest of the hoodlums.He, however, said that a total number of 47 suspects were arrested for various offences ranging from disruption of elections, malicious damage, thuggery, assault, and unlawful possession of fire arms.He said that exhibits recovered from them included two double-barrel guns, one locally-made pistol, four life ammunition, three expanded ammunition, one Toyota Hilux, one L300 bus, 291 ballot papers, one motorcycle, dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and cash of N173, 420.Mohammed also said that the suspects arrested had been transferred to the CIID, Awka, for discreet investigation after which they would be charged to court.