Court Sentences Two To Death For Robbing Nightclub

An Ado Ekiti High Court has sentenced two persons, Adedayo Oluwayemi, aged 27 and Daramola Seyi, aged 23 to death for robbing a nightclub in the city. Justice John Adeyeye, who handed down the sentence, held that the duo were guilty of the two-count charge of armed robbery and conspiracy preferred against them.



The judge found them guilty of violating Section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012 and Section 1(2) (b) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Laws of the Federation 2014. Justice Adeyeye however discharged and acquitted the third accused person, Ogunleye Ige, on the grounds that evidence showed there was no nexus between him and the incident.



The accused persons had invaded Ckib 15 Dynamic Lounge, Irewumi, opposite Bawa Estate, Ado Ekiti on August 4, 2017 with guns and robbed their victims of their property, including laptops, phones and sales for the day.



They were arrested at the point of selling the stolen items, particularly the laptops and phones, when they could not provide the passwords.Prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, called six witnesses and tendered exhibits including the two laptops. Defence counsel, Toyin Oluwole, did not call any witness in the course of the trial.

