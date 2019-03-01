Court Remands 26 Year Old Hotel Staff In Prison For Killing Female Hotel Owner,Manager In Lagos

Published:

A Yaba chief magistrate court on Thursday ordered that a 26-year-old hotel staff, who allegedly murdered the manager and owner of the hotel, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).



Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere, who gave the order, adjourned the case until April 10. The prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 25, at 3am at No 42, Budland Str., Ojodu-Berger, near Lagos. She said the defendant, Jeffery Ehizojie and some other persons (still at large), conspired to steal from the hotel manager and owner but ended up strangling them.



Olaluwoye alleged that the defendant was a staff of the hotel, Etashol Hotel and Suites belonging to Mrs Sola Olusoga, 42.



She further told the court that the defendant also strangled the hotel manager, Mr Tunji Omikunle, 39, who was present at the time of the attempted theft.

Share This