Court Of Appeal Dismisses Sen Omo-Agege’s Appeal On Election Annulment

The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin, the Edo State Capital, on Friday dismissed the experte motion filled by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege seeking a leave of court to appeal the Federal High Court Judgement which sacked the Prophet Jones Erue-led faction, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), nullifying the list of its candidates.Also dismissed is a case filled by the a Rep-elect, Rev Francis Ejiroghene Waive. Ovie Omo Agege, The Appeal Court in its ruling today dismissed both applications for lacking in merit and thus fined the appellants N300,000 each. The court said the plaintiffs cannot claimed to be unaware of the case thus they cannot seek to be joined or challenged the judgement, at this moment.With this judgment, Omo-Agage and Waive whose candidacy had earlier been annulled by the Federal High Court, Asaba have to wait for the party at the National level who are party to the case to appeal the judgement.