Court Disqualifies Taraba APC Guber Candidate Three Days To Election

Less than three days to the Governorship and State Assembly elections, a Federal High Court Sitting in Jalingo, Taraba state capital has ordered the disqualification of the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, Sani Danladi over age falsification. Sani Danladi This was contained in the copy of the court’s verdict dated 6th March 2019 and made available to newsmen.



The state APC in a swift reaction described the court injunction as ‘comical’, and said legal redress is being sought to set aside the judgement. The court under the jurisdiction of Justice Stephen Pam, gave the order in respect to a case filed by Usman Udi, Joshua Paaku, George Geoffrey and Tanko Muslim Munkaila on 9th January 2019 with case code Suit No. FHC/JAL/CS/1/2019, against Abubakar Sani Danladi, All Progressive Congress, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The court in its ruling ordered that “the first defendant, Sani Abubakar Danladi is prohibited from parading himself as the candidate of the second defendant, APC in the governorship election for Taraba state slated for 9th March 2019 or any subsequent date to be slated.”



The reason given for the disqualification of Danladi in the ruling was the discrepancy in his date of birth. According to the ruling, “it is hereby declared that the information contained in the affidavit of the 1st defendant, Abubakar Sani Danladi supporting his personal particulars that he was born on 14th February, 1968 is in conflict with his date of birth contained in the West African Senior School Certificate submitted by him to the third defendant, INEC, which indicates that the 1st defendant was born on 3rd April 1977.



” That the information given by the 1st defendant as to his age in the affidavit in support of his personal particulars in the INEC Form CF001 submitted to the 3rd defendant, INEC by him is hereby declared false and hereby disqualified from contesting election as the candidate of the 2nd defendant, APC in the governorship election for Taraba state.” Chairman of the state APC, Ibrahim Elsudi at a briefing in response to the court’s verdict in Jalingo, claimed the ruling was mischievous.

