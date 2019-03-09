Buhari's Re-election,A Victory For Igbos..Andy Uba

Published:

The Anambra State coordinator, Buhari/Osibanjo campaign council and the All Progressive Congress APC, candidate for Anambra South Senatorial district for the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly election, Senator Andy Uba, has said that the reelection of President Mohammadu Buhari to complete his second term in office has widened the chances of the south-east region (Igbos), to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023 general election.



Senator Andy Uba, who lost his reelection bid to the candidate of the Young Progressive Party YPP, Chief Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, stated this in his Uga country home in Aguata local area of Anambra state on Friday while speaking with newsmen on the chances of APC in Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state.



Rating the party performance in the entire south-east during the 2019 presidential election, Sen.Uba, said APC performed better than 2015 election, which shows the party is waxing stronger in the region ahead of 2023 polls.



We have done our best as party faithful in all ramifications including prayers to ensure our working president wins which has come to past despite the fact that some section of the society were against us especially Churches for just no reasons.



On the new ministerial appointment, he said the president is likely to appoint new ministers because he holds the power and decision in the country.



He pointed out that at any given time he stands with President Buhari because he had been his mentor for a very long time.



He said that he had always stood by the truth in all his endeavours in life.



When asked whether he will challenge the outcome of the result in court, he said he his yet to decide.



According to him, I always want God to decide for me in any circumstance.

