Buhari's Re-election Was A Fight Between The Elites And Common Man..Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government has described Buhari’s electoral victory as the triumph of ordinary Nigerians over the nation’s elite.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the remarks in Abuja on Thursday when he received the management of his ministry, who came to congratulate him on the victory of the APC in last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.



“Last weekend’s election is a direct contest between ordinary Nigerians and the elite, most of whom are rent seekers. Of course, the ordinary Nigerians have won!” he said.



Mohammed said the President’s victory was a confirmation of the fact that ordinary Nigerians appreciated the pro-people policies of the Buhari administration which, he said, was doing more with far less resources.



“Overall, this government is doing more with less and is restoring decency and integrity to governance. Like the New York Times said, ‘the re-election of President Buhari is a referendum on honesty’. There is no better way to put it,” he stated.



While reeling out the policies that endeared President Buhari to the ordinary Nigerians, the minister said under the Social Investment Programme, the government feeds 9.3 million schoolchildren every day and some 500,000 unemployed graduates were employed under N-Power, in addition to some 300,000 families, who he said were benefiting from the Conditional Cash Transfer.



On the APC’s victory in Kwara, the minister thanked the management of his ministry for appreciating his ‘modest’ effort in delivering Kwara State from the grip of a crippling hegemony.



“I must stress – and I have said this before – that the credit for the liberation of Kwara goes to the good people of the state who, despite efforts to compromise them, refused to sell their votes.

