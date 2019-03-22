Buhari's Prayer Warrior Sheikh Sulaiman Yet To Be Released By His Abductors

Published:

One week after he was taken into hostage, Sheikh Ahmad Sulaiman, a popular Quranic Reciter who regularly offered supplications for President Muhammadu Buhari at campaign rallies, is yet to be released by his abductors.



The eminent religious scholar was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Katsina State while returning from a religious function in Kebbi on his way to Kano last Thursday.



He was abducted alongside four other religious preachers, along Sheme-Kankara road in Katsina

Share This