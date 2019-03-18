Buhari's Newly Appointed CSO Resumes Duty

Published:

The newly appointed Chief Security Officer to the president, Idris Kassim Ahmed, has assumed duty at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The new CSO was sighted around the president’s office on Friday, during and after the Juma’at prayers.



Ahmed replaced Bashir Abubakar, who was appointed in July 2015, following the removal of Abdulrahman Mani. It could not established whether Abubakar has formally handed over to his successor or not.



One of the sources around the president’s office, said Abubakar, the former CSO was last seen at the presidential villa, on Thursday.



“I saw the former CSO last on Thursday and during Juma’at Friday, a colleague of mine showed me his successor,” the source said.



Abubakar, who until his appointment as the CSO, was an assistant director of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the Bayelsa State command, has been ordered to proceed on a course at a university in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



It was reported that Abubakar’s removal was at the instance of the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi.



The presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu were unavailable for comment on the matter.



Another villa source, said the DSS had been mandated to issue a statement, announcing the removal of Abubakar as Buhari’s CSO.



“Yes, I can confirm to you that Abubakar has been replaced. You people should expect a statement from the DSS on the matter. As you know, it’s purely a matter of the service,” he said.

