Buhari Meets Service Chiefs At Aso Villa

Service Chiefs, yesterday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja.

Those who attended the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

The service chiefs earlier went to the president’s office for the meeting, but were reportedly directed to Kyari’s office for the meeting; by the president’s Aide-De-Camp (ADC) .

The meeting was brief and the agenda was not made public.

