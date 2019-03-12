Buhari Hosts APC Governors In Abuja

Published:

Muhammadu Buhari,Nigeria's President on Tuesday met behind closed doors with seven governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The President arrived the Presidential Villa at about 1pm on Tuesday after spending five days in his home town, Daura, Katsina state where he went to participate in the governorship and state assembly elections.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public and the governors did not talk to journalists when they finished, it is coming barely a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC declared six governorship elections in the north inconclusive.

The INEC, had declared elections inclusive in six states that are stronghold of the APC except Benue and Sokoto whose Governors were elected on the platform of the ruling party (APC) before they defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The states that have inconclusive elections are Benue, Sokoto, Kano, Plateau, Adamawa and Bauchi, while elections in Rivers State was suspended as a result of violence. Five of the PDP governorship candidates that were leading in the elections according to the results declared by the INEC before the elections were declared inconclusive are Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Abba Yusuf of Kano, Umaru Fintri of Adamawa state and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, while Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state who is seeking second tenure on the platform of the APC had higher number of votes against his opponent, Jeremiah Useni of the PDP.

INEC stated that the number of cancelled votes in the six states that elections were declared inconclusive were higher than the number the leading candidate has against his opponent.

