British Govt Condemns Army's Interference In Rivers State Election

The British High Commission in Nigeria has expressed concern over the level of military interference in the Rivers State elections. The commission said INEC officials must be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation.



In its twitter handle, @UKinnigeria, the commission wrote: “Extremely concerned by reports, including from @UKinnigeria observers, of military interference in the election process in Rivers State. Monitoring the situation closely. @inecng staff must be allowed to do their job in safety, without intimidation.









