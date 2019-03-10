Breaking:Seyi Makinde Of PDP Wins 27 LGAs, APC 5 In Oyo State (Set To Be Declared Governor)

Published:

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the governorship candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, Mr Seyi Makinde will be declared the winner of the 2019 governorship election in Oyo State.



Makinde defeated the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Mr Adebayo Adelabu with about 150, 000 votes.



As at the time of filing this report, the results of 32 out of the 33 local governments of the state have been released by the state Returning Officer, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.



According to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, the total score of the 32 LGAs declared so far for the PDP stands at 481, 176 as against the APC’s 339, 826.



So far, the PDP has won 27 while the APC won five LGA



Only the result of the Ibadan Southwest LG is been awaited and yet to be declared as at the time of filing this report.



But despite the non declaration of the final results, hundreds of the PDP supporters were seen gathered out of the Agodi headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ibadan.



The supporters who thronged the entrance in motorcycles and cars were denied entrance by the stern looking security operatives manning the entrance gate, which made kept about distance of about 100 metered away from the entrance..

Share This