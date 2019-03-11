Breaking:Political Thugs Disrupt Collation Of Imo State Guber Election Result

Published:

Hell was let loose in the early hours of this morning as some suspected Party agents unleashed mayhem at the INEC collation centre in Owerri ,Imo State and disrupted the collation of results for the governorship election.





CKN News reporter who was at the collation centre reported that the proceeding was moving smoothly after a late start to the collation because of the refusal of some INEC staff to partake in the exercise over allegations of insecurity .





The INEC REC in the State had to deploy new staff to conduct the collation of the results.





While many thought that there was a respite in sight ,an unidentified agent of one of the political parties ,went to the high table ,packed the results and tore them into shreds.





The commotion that followed led to people scampering for their lives bringing to an abrupt end to the exercise.





The State INEC REC is yet to react to the situation as at the time of filing in this report by CKN News

