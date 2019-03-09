Breaking:House Of Reps Member Shot Dead In Ibadan

Published:

Popular Oyo State politician, Hon Temitope Olatoye fondly called ‘Sugar’ by his admirers, was on Saturday, sustained gunshot injury and was admitted at the emergency unit of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.



Sugar, a member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency from Oyo State, was shot by an unknown gunmen said to be wearing army uniform, who waylaid him on his way back to Ibadan, after casting his ballot at his village.



Reports said the assailant bullets hit Sugar in his eyes and on his rescue by people around, he was rushed to the UCH around 5:00 pm, where he was taken into an emergency unit in critical condition condition where he later died

