Breaking:Abdulsalami Abubakar Presents Atiku's Demands To Buhari

Members of the National Peace Committee, led by a former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, have just rounded off a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



Abubakar told reporters shortly after the meeting ended at 4pm that the committee had presented the grievances of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Buhari.



The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, and Cardinal John Onaiyekan were also at the meeting.



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, attended the meeting.



The committee had earlier met Atiku and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.

