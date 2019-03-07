Breaking:2 Killed ,35 Vehicles Destroyed As APC Factions Clash In Lagos

Published:

There are indications that Saturday’s gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections in Lagos state might be bloody as factional members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state engaged themselves in a free-for-all fight on Thursday evening.



At least two persons were feared killed while over 35 vehicles destroyed and shops looted in a clash between the two warring APC factions at Oto-Awori in Ijanikin area of Lagos.



The clash was between supporters of a candidate of APC from Ojo contesting in Saturday’s Lagos state House of Assembly election and a perceived aggrieved member who felt that he was robbed of victory during the party’s primary elections held last year.



It was learnt that the clash erupted when the APC candidate simply identified as Jafo paid a courtsey call on the palace of the Oloto of Awori.



It was learnt that some youths loyal to a member of the party, one Bibire, attempted to prevent the APC candidate from entering the palace on the ground that he (Jafo) was the reason why their aspirant was denied the party’s ticket.

