Breaking News:INEC Declares Samuel Ortom Of PDP ,Winner Of Benue State Guber Poll

The Benue State governorship Collation/Returning Officer, Mr. Sabastine Maimako on Sunday declared the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr.. Samuel Ortom as the winner of the March governorship election.



He said Ortom, who is the incumbent governor, polled 434,473 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress who scored 345,155 votes.

