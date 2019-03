Published:

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party has won the governorship election in Sokoto state.He won with a slim margin of 342 votes.Tambuwal polled a total score of 512,002 votes to beat Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress who garnered 511,661.The Resident Electoral Officer, Prof. Sadiq Musa, had said the outcome the declaration of winner will be based on simple majority.