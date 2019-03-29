Breaking :INEC Declares PDP's Ahmadu Fintri Winner Of Adamawa State Guber Election,Beats Incumbent Governor

Published:

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been declared winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.



The Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, declared the result on Friday morning in Yola after the supplementary election in 44 polling units across 14 local government areas of the state.



Haruna said Fintiri polled 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress who got 336,386 votes.



The Returning Officer said Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako of the ADC scored 113,237 votes to place third, followed by Emmanuel Bello of the SDP, who garnered 29,792 votes.



Haruna said total votes cast was 899,097, out of which 871,307 votes were valid and 27,790 votes, invalid.



Fintiri, who was the Speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly in 2014, also served as Acting Governor in July 2014, following the impeachment of the then Gov. Murtala Nyako.



(NAN)

