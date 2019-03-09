Borno State Governor Regrets Voters Apathy

Published:

Borno state governor Kashim Shettima has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections but however regretted the low turnout of voters in Maiduguri.



According to the governor, the turnout of voters in the rural areas is more than what was witnessed in Maiduguri metropolis.



Shettima has also praised the people of Ngom and Kubu Villages of Mafa local government area for coming out en-masse despite Friday attacks on their villages to vote for their son, the APC governorship candidate in the state.



He expressed confidence that his party, the APC will emerge victorious at the poll, adding that, “Prof Zulum will Isha Allah emerge victorious and continue with the good work of building Borno which we have started”.



Shettima who spoke with journalists after casting his vote at Alhaji Kukawa Polling Unit in Jabbamari area of Lawan Bukar Shehuri ward Maiduguri said, ,”actually the election was impressive but with low turnout within the state capital while outside the state capital, people impressively turn out enmasse to vote for APC and their candidates”.



He added that “Borno will soon regain it loss glory as home of peace and all the destroyed communities will soon bear a new look as government has planned and institutionalized machinery for the immediate reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of all the remaining IDPs and rebuilding of basic infrastructural facilities ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgents in the remaining communities that are yet to return”.



He noted that government will also release additional funds for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools, hospitals and roads to link most of the major communities displaced by the insurgents.

