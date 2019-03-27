Body Of Missing Police DSP Found In Edo Forest

Published:

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Oshiogbuwe, who was abducted on Wednesday by unknown gunmen at Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government Area has been found dead.



Police sources said that his body was found in a forest on Ubiaja-Ewohimi-Agbor road by a police tactical team who was in pursuit of the kidnappers.



The sources added that the victim was killed because the kidnappers discovered him to be a policeman through his police identification card and pictures on his mobile phone.



The late DSP Oshiogbuwe who hails from Auchi in Edo State served in Abuja before his death.



The recovered body has since been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.



Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed that a search party discovered the body of the slain policeman at Emu-Oken bush.



Share This