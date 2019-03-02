Billionaire Kidnapper Evans Trial Stalled In Court Again

Published:

The ongoing trial of alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, before the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, was again stalled on Friday due to the absence of his counsel, Messrs Chino Obiagwu (SAN) and Olanrewaju Ajanaku.



Obiagwu wrote to the court to seek a further adjournment of the case.



As a result, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, further adjourned till March 22.



Evans is facing two separate charges, bordering on conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and attempted murder.



In the first charge, he is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu and Victor Aduba.



The four were arraigned last June 26 following the dismissal of Evans’ objection to five counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and attempted murder, preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.



The defendants and others at large allegedly committed the offences on September 7, 2015, at Seventh Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.



They allegedly conspired and kidnapped one Chief James Uduji, obtained a ransom of $1.2m and shot him on the shoulder while trying to kill him.



In the second charge, Evans is standing trial alongside Joseph Emeka, Linus Okpara and Victor Aduba.

Share This