Bill Clinton Invites 8 Year Old Nigerian Chess Champion

Former US president, Bill Clinton, has invited eight-year-old Nigerian chess champion, Tanitoluwa Adewumi and his parents to his office in Harlem.

Quoting a tweet by media personality, Kyle Griffin, Clinton said, “Refugees enrich our nation and talent is universal, even if opportunity is not.” This story made me smile.

“Tanitoluwa, you exemplify a winning spirit – in chess and in life. And kudos to your hardworking parents. You all should stop by my office in Harlem; I’d love to meet you.”

Tanitoluwa Adewumi had emerged the winner of the third-grade category of chess championships in New York City, where he lives in a homeless shelter.

He started learning chess last year alongside his classmates.

It was reported that the Adewumis comprising of Tanitoluwa, his parents and older brother arrived in New York after fleeing Nigeria in 2017 due to fear of terror attacks from the group Boko Haram.

They have sought asylum and an immigration hearing has been scheduled for August, 2019

