Atiku's Campaign DG Gbenga Daniel Dumps PDP,Endorses APC Guber Candidate In Ogun State

The Director-General of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, South, Gbenga Daniel, has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Dapo Abiodun.Daniel, a former governor of the state, reportedly asked all his supporters to back Abiodun in the Saturday governorship election.He spoke on Thursday during a meeting with the APC candidate and other political bigwigs at his house in Sagamu.Abiodun’s aide, Emmanuel Ojo, confirmed the development to our correspondent on the telephone.He said Daniel hinged his decision on the character and credibility of the APC candidate.“Otunba Gbenga Daniel collapsed his political structure and asked that all his supporters should back Dapo Abiodun. He said of all the governorship candidates on the ground, the APC candidate is the most qualified, competent, mature and suitable for the position. He said they also shared the same political principles and beliefs.“This happened at a meeting in Sagamu where Prince Dapo Abiodun was invited to. I was also there. There were a lot of top political personalities in Ogun State at the meeting,” he said.With this development, the former governor will not be supporting the PDP’s candidate in the state, Senator Buruji Kashamu.Kashamu is the candidate recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission.A factional governorship candidate of the party, Ladi Adebutu, and his supporters on Thursday evening also distanced themselves from Kashamu by endorsing the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, Adekunle Akinlade.