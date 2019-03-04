Atiku Has Till 20th March To File In Petition, Lead Counsel Speaks On Election Petition

Published:

The lawyer leading Atiku’s legal team to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Mr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), said on Sunday that work had begun on the PDP presidential candidate’s petition and would be filed as soon as possible.Asked when the petition was likely to be filed, Uzoukwu said, “All I can tell you for now is that we are already working on it and we would file it as soon as it is ready.“Don’t forget this is a presidential election that covers all Nigeria. This is not a governorship, House of Representatives or senatorial election. We are talking about the whole of Nigeria.”He noted that his client was still within the timeline to file the petition as the law gives an election petitioner 21 days from the day of the declaration of the results to file his or her complaints before the tribunal.The presidential election held on February 23 but the result was not declared until February 27.This implies that Atiku has until March 20 to file his petition.From Monday (today), he has roughly 16 days to file it.