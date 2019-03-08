Army Commences Investigation Of Video Footage Of Soldiers Invasion Of Resident Of Rivers Commissioner

Published:

The Nigerian Army (NA) has observed some CCTV footages in circulation on social media and other online platforms, allegedly showing soldiers of the NA and other security agents invading the residence of the Rivers State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Dr. Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja.



The NA has started conducting a comprehensive forensic investigation of the footages to authenticate the validity or otherwise of the claims to guide its further actions.



In the view of these allegations, the NA, for the umpteenth time, categorically reiterate its position in the entire conduct of the 2019 General elections as severally and consistently espoused and directed by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai which is - "NA is apolitical, neutral, impartial and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise".



For RE-emphasis, NA's responsibility in the entire electioneering process is only to assist civil authority, Nigeria Police and other relevant security agencies to - “provide a secure, peaceful and enabling environment for the successful and transparent conduct of the election”. Anything beyond this is not authorized and therefore totally unacceptable by the leadership of the NA.



Any military personnel comfirm to be involved in any professional misconduct, such a person/s would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.



To this end, the NA wishes to request well-meaning Nigerians to always forward genuine complaints and evidences of professional misconduct against any of its personnel for investigation and necessary action.



SAGIR MUSA

Colonel

Acting Director Army Public Relations

