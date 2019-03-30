Army Arrests Another Boko Haram Fighter,Kills 5 In Combat

Published:

Consistent with the determination of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) to deal with the violence orchestrated by Boko Haram Terrorists in the Lake Chad Area, troops of the MNJTF in conjunction with national forces over the last few days have continued to inflict human and equipment casualties on Boko Haram.



In various offensive engagements conducted across the Areas of Responsibilities in Chad, Nigeria and Niger Republic, the following operational achievements have been recorded:



MNJTF troops operating around Damasak, Garunda and Gazabure localities destroyed a vehicle smuggling petrol and other logistics for Boko Haram.



Acting on intercepted Boko Haram communication, a coalition of MNJTF Air Forces conducted air interdictions in Madayi, Meri and Tchoukou-Bol and destroyed Boko Haram logistic equipment concealed in thickly forested areas.



MNJTF troops in conjunction with national forces operating in Mallam Fatori - Bosso axis discovered and neutralized 3 road side bombs planted by Boko Haram Terrorists. Also recovered were a Gun Truck and assorted ammunition abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram fighters.



Similarly, troops of the MNJTF and national forces operating in Doro Naira and Ngolom environs made contact with Boko Haram Terrorists and at the end of the engagement 5 terrorists were killed, 3 captured, while others fled. 2 out of the 3 captured terrorists were eventually killed when the vehicle conveying them went over a road side bomb planted by Boko Haram themselves.



Tired of waiting for the unrealized Boko Haram Caliphate, three (3) Boko Haram Terrorists have Surrendered to troops of MNJTF Sector 1 in Balgaram, Cameroon.

