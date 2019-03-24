Breaking :APC Wins Kano State Supplementary Guber Election

Published:

Kano state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has won the rerun election with 45,876 votes.



Declaring the result on Sunday, the state INEC Returning Officer, Professor B. B Shehu said Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 45,876 votes while Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,239 votes.





Prof Shehu said 28 local governments were affected by the rerun poll with a total registered voters of 131,073.



He said out of the figures only 57,777 voters were accredited, adding that the total valid votes during the rerun poll stood at 56,407, rejected votes 1,100 and votes cast 57,507.

