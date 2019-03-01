APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha,Amosun From Party

Published:

All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday suspended governors Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha of Ogun and Imo states



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party further recommended the expulsion of the duo from the party.



Reasons for their suspension and recommendation for expulsion may not be unconnected with their alleged anti-party activities.



It would be recalled that both governors have thrown their weights behind guber aspirations of candidates other than APC.

