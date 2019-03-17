APC Rejects INEC’s Decision On Bauchi Governorship Election

Published:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi State chapter has rejected the decision taken by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the governorship election results from Tafawa Balewa local government area.

The party, at a Press Conference in Bauchi on Saturday, stated that the action taken by the electoral body was null and void.

Addressing the Press Conference, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Uba Ahmed Nana said the position taken by INEC contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

“Considering the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), and the INEC Guidelines for 2019 General Elections, INEC is not empowered to reverse any decision taken at the Collation Center by the Returning Officer appointed for that purpose.

“Such decisions can only be reversed by a Court of law, especially when INEC cannot Approbate and Reprobate,”the party stated.

The party also accused the Festus Okoye-led committee of denying it fair hearing as its agent were not invited during the hearing to ascertain the circumstances leading to the cancellation of the Tafawa Balewa local government election result.

“The composition of the committee is also questionable as the Committee chairman, Festus Okoye Esq, is a close ally of and ex-personal Solicitor of Hon. Yakubu Dogara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“No justice can be done by the committee chairman who is interested in the whole issues and the instant circumstances.,” it said.

