Friday, 15 March 2019

Another Building Collapses In Ibadan,Many Trapped

Published: March 15, 2019
Tragedy struck again in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Friday evening, when a two-storey building collapsed at Sogoye, along Bode area of the ancient city, leaving an unspecified number of people trapped.

This is coming only two days after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Lagos State, killing 20 people, another building has collapsed at the Bode area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: