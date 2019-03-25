Amuneke Leads Tanzania To First AFCON In 39 Years

Published:

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, made history with Tanzania by guiding the Taifa Stars to their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 39 years, after they defeated Uganda 3-0 at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday.



Goals from Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni and a sublime header from Aggrey Morris secured Tanzania’s berth at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.



Amuneke’s charges finished second in group L with eight points, five behind leaders Uganda, who had already qualified for Africa’s biggest football showpiece event.



The other group L fixture between Cape Verde and Lesotho ended goalless.



South Africa also joined Nigeria from Group E, as qualifiers, after they defeated Libya 2-1 in Tunisia on Sunday. A brace from forward Percy Tau made Ahmad Benali’s 66th minute strike from a penalty inconsequential as Bafana Bafana earned a deserved win and a ticket to the AFCON finals.

