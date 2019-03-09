Ogun:Amosun Wins Polling Unit For APM Candidate Akinlade

Published:

Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun has delivered his polling unit to his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade who is the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, in the governorship and state assembly elections.



Amosun, who voted at Ita Gbangba, Ward 6, Unit 8, Abeokuta South Local government, was able to poll 70 votes while Dapo Abiodun of All Progressives Congress polled 31 votes.



The governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, Gboyega Isiaka was able to poll 14 votes.

