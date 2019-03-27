All APC Members Are God Fearing People...Rotimi Amaechi

Published:

The Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, has claimed that all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are godfearing.



Amaechi made the claim in an interview on Channels Television.



He said that one of the qualities of becoming a member of the ruling party is that one must be godfearing.



The former Governor said he had nothing to do with people who don’t fear God.



According to him, “One qualification you must have is that you must be godfearing. You have no business being with me if you don’t fear God.



“You must be God-fearing to be in APC.”



Asked if there’s no bad egg in APC, Amaechi added, “When you are god-fearing will you be a bad egg?



Asked if all members in APC are god-fearing in Rivers State, the Minister added, “Of course I said that.



“You must be god-fearing. If you are not god-fearing…you see, being godfearing doesn’t mean you won’t commit sin. Don’t forget that.”‘

Share This