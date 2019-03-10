Ailing Veteran Yoruba Actor Fadeyi Oloro Leaves Hospital

Published:

Veteran Yoruba actor, Ojo Arowosafe, also known as Fadeyi Oloro, was discharged from the hospital on Friday.In a chat , the actor’s manager, Mr Makinde confirmed that doctors said he is fit to go back home and his medical bills have been settled.“We are clearing his bill. He has been discharged and fit to go home by the doctor. But he will be coming once in a while to the hospital to see the doctor and also collect his drugs.”The actor was reported to have been taken to Orile Agege General Hospital, Lagos on March 3 on complaints of an undisclosed ailment.The actor who has been off the screen for a while is well-known for his portrayal of a dreaded movie character in the 80s and early 90s.