Adeleke's Victory:Truly,Judiciary Is Defender Of Our Democracy ..Atiku

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar applauds the judiciary as truly, the defender of Nigeria’s democracy.



Atiku Abubakar made the assertion while responding to the verdict of the election tribunal upholding the election of the PDP candidate in the 22 September, 2018 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.



The Waziri Adamawa notes that the restoration of the stolen mandate of Senator Adeleke shows that indeed the judiciary is the last refuge of the common man and that in truth, those who were aggrieved and resolved to maintain the peace, have been vindicated.



Atiku Abubakar congratulates Senator Adeleke, the PDP and men and women of goodwill in Osun State, who did not waver in their commitment to retrieve the stolen mandate.



“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy has come for the people of Osun”.



The PDP presidential candidate commends the courage of the judiciary and its resilience even in the face of strenuous efforts by the APC-led government to undermine and intimidate it.



According to the former Vice President, the decision of the judiciary on the Osun governorship election is phenomenal in view of the culture of inconclusive elections by INEC in this season.



The judgment has rekindled hope and confidence that those whose mandate had been tampered with or denied can look forward to justice being done to them.



Atiku Abubakar urges the judiciary to remain steadfast as the eyes of all Nigerians and indeed the whole world are on them to help ensure that democracy in Nigeria is put on a solid foundation.

Share This