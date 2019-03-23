Adeleke’s Victory:Peter Obi Hails Judiciary, Advises APC Not To Appeal Verdict

Published:

Share This

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended the Nigerian Judiciary on the victory, on Friday, of Sen. Ademola Adeleke and PDP at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.Obi, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, hours after the verdict described the judgement as the triumph of justice over the dictatorship of injustice aided by forces that do not mean well for the country. He advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) not to appeal the judgement, saying that, “if they do, it will be a clear attack on a judgement that is both straightforward and redeeming.”Obi took the opportunity to encourage the judiciary to continue to be steadfast in the dispensation of justice, “especially now that other arms of Government are bent on fostering dictatorship on the country.”“As the bulwark of freedom and justice, once the judiciary capitulates, the country is as good as gone,” he said.Analysing the effect of the judgment on nation-building, the former Anambra State Governor said that it has renewed the faith of Nigerians in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.He appealed to Nigerians to remain united in the fight against rigging, especially during the supplementary elections. Describing rigging as the worst form of corruption, Obi said any nation that encourages or condones it is sick unto death and must at least allow the judiciary to restore her through painful surgery.