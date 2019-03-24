Abike Dabiri,Ibikunle Amosun Welcome Grandchild

Published:

Abike Dabiri Erewa has welcomed her first grand child. Her son, Oladipo and his wife, Ayomide, daughter of Ogun state governor, Ibikunke Amosun, welcomed their first child recently. The couple got married in July 2017.



Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa is a Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State. She was the Chairman of the House Committee on Media & Publicity and presently SSA to the President on Foreign Relations & Diaspora.

