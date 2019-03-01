805 People Died In Road Accidents In Sokoto,Zamfara ,Kebbi....Kayode Olagunju

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps has disclosed that not less than 805 persons died in road crashes in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States between the year 2016 and 2018.



The Zonal Commanding Officer for the zone, Dr. Kayode Olagunju, an Assistant Corps Marshal disclosed this through a statement released by the Zonal Public Education Officer, Aliyu Ma’aji, an Assistant Corps Commander.



Olagunju revealed that there were 210 deaths in 2016, while 392 occurred in 2017 and another 203 fatalities recorded in 2018.



He however noted there were 48.2% reduction in deaths through Road Traffic Crashes in 2018 compared with the 2017 figures.



He also informed that 1,382 persons were injured through RTC in the Zone in 2018 while 1,494 got injured in 2017 and 1,512 in 2016.



In his statement, “7.5% reduction was achieved in 2018 when compared to the 2017 injury figure. There was also an 8.6% reduction in number of persons injured when 2016 and 2018 figures are compared.”



“431 cases of Road Traffic Crashes were recorded in 2016 and a 20% reduction recorded in 2017 with a crash figure of 345 and an increase of 9.4% in 2018 with 381 total accident cases.”



The FRSC record also showed that a total of 565 vehicles crashed in the Zone in 2018, while 544 vehicles were involved in RTC in 2017 and 679 in 2016.



“A further breakdown of the types of vehicles involved in crashes in the last three years revealed that motorcycles topped the list with 713 (39.9%), followed by cars with 674 (37.7%) and mini-bus 105 (5.9%).”



“In terms of the vehicle categories, more Commercial vehicles 1,120(62.6%) were involved in crashes during the period. A total of 660 private vehicles, which is 36.9% were recorded crashed in the Zone during the period.8 government vehicles that is 0.5% also crashed during the period.”



“The most prominent causative factors for the crashes were Speed Violation, 500 cases (46.2%), Dangerous Driving 94 cases (8.7%), Route Violation 91 cases (8.4%), Wrongful Overtaking 86 cases (7.9%) and Tyre Burst 85 cases (7.8%).Most of the crashesrecorded in the Zone occurred on Sokoto-Jega, Jega-Koko-Yauri, Sokoto-Mafara and Mafara-Tsafeand Tsafe-Funtua routes.”



“An analysis on state basis showed that in Sokoto State, a total of 122 RTC cases were recorded in 2016, but reduced to 91 in 2017 and raised to 114 in 2018.A 6.6% reduction was achieved between 2016 and 2018. In terms of persons injured, 464 (2016), 399 (2017) and 383 (2018) were recorded, indicating 17.5% decrease in number of persons injured in three years in the state.”



“For the fatalities, 73 (2016), 84 (2017) and 60 in 2018 deaths were recorded on Sokoto roads during the periodshowing 17.8% reduction in the three year period.”



In Kebbi State, 145 (2016), 153 (2017) and 139 (2018) RTC cases were recorded.This is 4.1 % reduction between 2016 and 2018. On injuries, 367 (2016), 518 (2017) and 399 (2018) persons were injured through RTC in Kebbi State.”



“There was 29.2% increase in the injured in 2017 over 2016 but a reduction of 23% in 2018 compared with 2017. 47 persons lost their lives on Kebbi road in 2016, and this increased to 174 in 2017 but drastically reduced to 50 in 2018.”



“On Zamfara roads, the FRSC recorded 164 RTC in 2016, which dropped to 101 in 2017 but increased to 128 in 2018. Therefore, there was a 22% reduction in RTC in Zamfara state in the three-year period. A total of 681 (2016), 577 (2017) and 600 (2018) persons were injured, thus, a 12% reduction in three years. A total of 90 persons died on Zamfara highways in 2016, increased to 134 in 2017 but decreased to 93 in 2018.” Olagunju explained.



Meanwhile, the Zonal Commander has advised all road users in the Zone to always obey traffic rules and regulations. He reminded them that Road Traffic Crashes are caused and are also avoidable.



He admonished that vehicles should be properly maintained and put in roadworthy conditions, promising that the Corps will live up to its responsibilities especially in the areas of public education, drivers training, enforcement and rescue/emergency management services.

