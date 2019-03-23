60 People Die In Two Luxurious Buses Collision

Published:

No fewer than 60 people died in a head-on collision between two passenger buses on a highway in Ghana on Friday, emergency workers said on Friday.



Kintampo Municipal Fire Commander, Ankomah Twene, said the incident occurred in Ampoma town in Ghana’s Bono East Region.



“It took the fire service about 30 minutes to put out the fire that engulfed the vehicles as a result of the collision,’’ Twene said.



According to Twene, some of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, adding that several survivors of the crash have been transported to nearby hospitals.



The cause of the crash was not yet known.



Serious road accidents occur again and again in Ghana, as well as other African countries, often due to high speed, technical problems with vehicles and poor road conditions.





(dpa/NAN)

