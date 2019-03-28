271 Students Bag First Class At UNILAG

Published:

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, yesterday, disclosed that 271 students would graduate with First Class degree honours during its 50th convocation ceremony slated for April 2nd to 4th, 2019.

Speaking during a pre-convocation press conference held at the Senate Building, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe also noted that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be delivering the convocation lecture titled: Nigeria Rising:

The Path to Prosperity. Giving a breakdown of the graduating students, Ogundipe said: “A total of 12,811 students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates at this year’s convocation. Of this number, 7,406 representing (57.8%) will receive first degrees for diplomas while 5,405 representing (42.2%) will receive postgraduate degrees. “271 students would be awarded First Class degrees of which 56 are from the Faculty of Engineering.”

