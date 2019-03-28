271 Students Bag First Class At UNILAG

Speaking during a pre-convocation press conference held at the Senate Building, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe also noted that the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be delivering the convocation lecture titled: Nigeria Rising:
The Path to Prosperity. Giving a breakdown of the graduating students, Ogundipe said: “A total of 12,811 students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates at this year’s convocation. Of this number, 7,406 representing (57.8%) will receive first degrees for diplomas while 5,405 representing (42.2%) will receive postgraduate degrees. “271 students would be awarded First Class degrees of which 56 are from the Faculty of Engineering.”
