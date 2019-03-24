24 Hours After Suspension,Buhari Meets With Amosun In Aso Villa

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met behind closed doors with Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Amosun, who won Senate seat during the National Assembly elections in Ogun State, was on Friday suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for anti-party activities.

Discussion at the closed doors meeting with the President may not be unconnected with the latest suspension.

Apart from campaigning for the reelection of President Buhari, Amosun has been backing the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, for the 9th March Ogun State governorship election in the state.

Akinlade, before moving to APM, was governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to Dapo Abiodun, who eventually emerged as the APC Governorship candidate for Ogun State.

But National Headquarters of the APC is solidly behind Abiodun.

