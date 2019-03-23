23 People Still Trapped Under Ibadan Collapsed Building

Published:

Share This

No fewer than 23 persons were trapped in a three-storeyd building under construction which collapsed in Ibadan on Friday, witnesses said.Crowd of helpless people at the site of the collapsed buildingThe incident occurred about 5.30p.m. eye witnesses around said.David Aderibigbe, a witness who lives close to the building site, said no fewer than 23 workers and two food vendors were trapped in the building.He said that only six of the victims had been rescued from the debris by residents of the area.“Some of the survivors of the incident who have been rescued told us there are no fewer than 23 workers on site and two traders.“The survivor said one of the traders was trapped with her baby,” Aderibigbe said.Aderibigbe said some of the victims had been making telephone calls to seek help.Toheeb Gbadamosi, 19, one of the survivors, said, “Today is my first time of working at this place.“I just came around in order to raise some money for my upkeep because things are difficult. I thank God that I came out of the rubble alive.”Mojeed Agbaje, one of those involved in the rescue efforts, said two of his relatives (Tunde and Oladepo) were trapped in the building.“I am worried because other people that I know are presently in the wreckage. Tunde sustained injuries on his face and limbs. We have taken him to Molete Hospital and he is recuperating,”