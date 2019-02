Published:

Governor Abdul Aziz Yari of Zamfara has been captured on camera donating a sum of 20 million Naira to Izala Islamic sect in the State capital.

The picture has solicited so much condemnation on social media .

CKN News could not ascertain what the cash donation was meant for as at the time of going to press.

Zamfara State has in recent months witnesed so many killings with some of it's indegenes recolcating to neighbouring States and countries due to insecurity

Share This